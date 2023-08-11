A Unique Grocery Experience is One Tank Trip Away From New York
Never waste a good opportunity for a one tank trip.
About 3 hours away is one of my happy places. I'm always happy to cross into the Constitution State to take in some of the many flavors that hasn't quite made it here. As a kid, I just was so unaware of how many things were regional. It was only after moving a great distance that I realized that the things I had always known were not everywhere. It seems silly now, but even finding a new grocery store is a weird experience.
But what about a grocery store that wasn't there when I lived there? Only on subsequent visits to the motherland did I discover this strange gem of a store and have made it a point to come back to it every time since.
If you have never been to Stew Leonard's, allow me to introduce you. "Why would I travel 3 hours for a grocery store?", you may ask. Honestly, you wouldn't. But allow me to show you that this is more than you think should you find yourself in the area.
It is written in stone. Stew Leonard's apparently feel that I am incapable of being incorrect, and this is something we agree on.
The ice cream is insanely tasty and there are not enough "O"s in "Smooth" to describe how easy it goes down. And the sprinkles are top notch. And yes, I am a sprinkle connoisseur.
I am also quite the apple cider donut enthusiast. Getting them in the off season is a treat.
This is all food, but what makes Stew Leonard's stand out?
The band. The Farm Fresh Five are the animatronic band that performs every five minutes. Sure to entertain the young and the young at heart. Regardless of how often i stop in, I always take a minute for some entertainment.
As I said, you may not run out to do your grocery shopping there, but should you find yourself in the area, it may be worth your time to stop in and grab a Clover Swirl.
I know I did.