The whole world has been waiting on the Jeffrey Epstein list of 187 known friends and associates. The implications of the information contained could very well impact major global leaders and celebrities. According to Ed Friedland, the District Executive for the Southern District of New York, that list could be released at any moment.

Get our free mobile app

There is much speculation on what names will appear. I'd like to speculate on 11 names I expect to not appear on the list.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Nintendo Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Nintendo loading...

Super Mario

Sure, he is known for travelling to new lands and saving princesses, but he is one to travel with only his brother and a few select helpers. Ghislaine Maxwell is not one who could be called upon to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

Fox Fox loading...

Peter Griffin

Peter has been known to get into some whacky situations. He played pro football, reenacted Road House among many others. But I don't think any of his detours took him aboard Epstein's private jet.

FOX FOX loading...

C. Montgomery Burns

The man once tried to block the sun. That's pretty bad, right? But even he would have nothing to do with Epstein and his Associates.

Gumby Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival loading...

Gumby

Gumby would rather spend his time with Pokey than any world leaders who may be up to nefarious shenanigans. The G & J Blockheads however, one never knows.

Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images loading...

Mickey Mouse

He changed his name from Steamboat Willie, but I do not think this was to protect him from prosecution. No, this mouse is all about the happiest place on earth for everyone. The only list he would be on is the Nice List from Uncle Scrooge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mike Mozart // Flickr loading...

Donatello

Far too into his machines to even think of hopping a plan with Maxwell or Epstein, Donatello is on the right side of the law and morals.

Bumblebee Transformers Paramount loading...

Bumblebee

His inability to communicate outside of radio frequencies would not make him ideal to take on Epstein's plane. He would need to be turned off and stowed the whole way.

20th Century Fox 20th Century Fox loading...

Robocop

He is not putting up with anything.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Grimace

Grimace has brought joy to many over the years as the happy taste bud that makes McDonald's taste fantastic enough to be craved by almost everyone. He wouldn't put up with second rate airplane food.

10. For the Toddler of a Film or TV Nerd: Feed Me Cookie Monster loading...

Cookie Monster

He has cookies. That is good enough for him.

Wikipedia Wikipedia loading...

ZIggy

Such a loveable guy would never find himself in such sordid company. His lack of shoes may also present a problem receiving service at finer establishments.

Hiker Locates Plane Crash in Catskills from 1983 According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not easy to find! But Connecticut resident Keith Thomas told us he hiked the muddy 9.5-mile trail to locate it, and once he did, he was "glowing!" Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Check Out This Cartoon Themed Hotel Only Three Hours From Binghamton Located just three hours from the Southern Tier, the Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is fun for kids of all ages! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor