You Can Find A Rare Replica Of This Iconic Titanic Fixture In Utica

Did you know there's a place in Central New York that will take you back in time to when the Titanic set sail?

Extremely Rare Fixture

If you were obsessed with James Cameron's 1997 classic "Titanic," then chances are you were mesmerized by the gorgeous grand staircase. The scene where Rose climbs the stairs to finally reunite with her beloved Jack after 84 years is one of the most poignant moments in cinematic history.

Titanic Artifacts Go On Display In San Francisco David Paul Morris/Getty Images loading...

The interesting fact about the grand staircase is that no one really knows what it looked like back in the day. There are no surviving photos of the structure, aside from a drawing used in a 1911 brochure, and the staircase didn't survive the Titanic's sinking.

In fact, when the famed ocean liner was rediscovered in 1985, Robert Ballard reported there was a gaping hole where the staircase once stood. It was believed the iconic feature either broke apart and floated away when the ship sank, or it had completely disintegrated before the vessel was discovered.

Another theory is the delicate staircase was destroyed when the bow of the boat hit the seafloor and triggered a hydraulic blast.

In the 1997 Titanic movie, Cameron opted to show the staircase breaking from its foundation and floating away as the boat sank. The director said in a companion book to the movie, he chose to include this scene because:

Our staircase broke free and floated to the surface. It's likely that this is exactly what happened during the actual sinking, which would explain why there isn't much of the staircase left in the wreck … The matching physiques serve as a form of 'proof of concept' in terms of our accuracy.

That aside, no one truly knows what the staircase looked like and the closest comparison anyone has is the grand staircase of the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic.

1997titanic2_20000529_06475.jpg Getty Images loading...

Interestingly enough, some researchers believe history has misappropriated some of the Olympic's traits into the Titanic's. There's a theory the Titanic didn't have a clock during its maiden voyage like the Olympic, and instead had a mirror.

While no one will truly know what the grand staircase looked like until someone invents time travel, there is a way for you to feel like you've been transported onto the famous ocean liner during her prime.

Head to Genesee Street

There are very few replicas of the grand staircase across the globe. One can be found in Belfast, Ireland, and the other can be found at Havencrest Castle in Illinois. However, a trip to the Stanley Theater will bring you to the third.

Stanley Theater Stanley Theater loading...

When the iconic theater was constructed in the mid to late 20s, the gorgeous staircase greeting guests as they walk through the entryway is said to have been fashioned after the Titanic's. While it's not 100% accurate, the stairwell is nothing less than iconic.



Interestingly enough, the Stanley has a mirror hanging where the iconic "Honor and Glory" clock would have been.

However, if you want to visit an exact replica of the staircase, you can do that in Illinois because Havencrest Castle claims it is the...

Only place in the world where you can see full-sized historically accurate replicas of sculptures from RMS Titanic's First-class Grand Staircase and Dining Saloon, including a complete replica of the famous clock.

So, there you have it, the Stanley theater is one of a handful of places that pays homage to the Titanic's opulent nature.

