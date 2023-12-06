You Can Be the ‘Lucky’ New Owner of a Legendary Utica Pub

If you have ever celebrated the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Utica, odds are you have thrown a few back at this legendary watering hole. Now, the owners are looking to pass their downtown traditions on to someone new.

A Family Tradition

Mike Griffin grew up in a family of restaurant and bar owners. In fact, it was after he returned from college to Utica in 1984 he knew bar ownership was his destiny. Griffin says, "Growing up watching my grandfather, father and uncle in the bar and restaurant business I had the opportunity to learn so much." Fast forward to today, the Griffin family have decided to sell their famed bar and pass along this opportunity to someone new.

Mike and his wife Debbie, who joined the business after their marriage in 1993, have been working hard day after day for several years. Griffin says, "We have worked side by side together for many years, supporting each other and continuing the tradition of our family operated business."

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

There are so many memories that have been made for the Griffins, especially surrounding one of the most popular days in the City of Utica. Griffin says,

Operating an Irish pub in a city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a huge parade, great appreciation for the Irish culture and party has been amazing. Our location is in the heart of the celebration and each year we open the doors very early in the morning welcoming our valued customers who come year after year. I don’t think I can pick just one memory as each year has been amazing. I can’t help but smile thinking about the many past St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish music playing and everyone singing and laughing all throughout the day.

As of late, new memories have been made as the City of Utica has rung in the New Year with a celebration right outside the establishment with a big party! That event has brought several new people in and they've returned to Griffin's throughout the year.

Hopes for the New Generation of Ownership

It was not an easy decision for Mike and Debbie to sell their legacy business. Like any longtime business sweat, tears and blood go into making it a success. Some of the best customers become a business owner's greatest friends. Griffin says,

My hope is that the new owner will love it as much as we have! We hope the new owner has great success, builds many memories and builds the life long relationships we have. So many of our life long friends entered the doors as customers and became so much more to our family.

Location, Location, Location!

John Sageer of River Hills Properties John Sageer of River Hills Properties loading...

One of the benefits of this establishment is the location. In the heart of Downtown Utica the existing and potential customer base is plentiful as there is so much going on there. Finally, the Wynn Hospital is open! Nurses and other healthcare professionals likely will need a spot to have a drink after a long shift. Griffin has already seen the benefits of their location. He says,

Downtown is an amazing part of the city. It continues to be for many long term family owned business owners working together. We are also very fortunate to welcome many people who are staying at local hotels visiting our city for different events. We also have enjoyed the many visitors who come in for a drink and to eat before heading up to the Stanley for a show.

Griffin says, "These past 40 years have flown by and I have no regrets. There have been so many happy memories and I am proud to be a third generation business owner." He is constantly asked by those close to him, why sell? Griffin says simply it is a readiness for starting their new chapter...Full Retirement! "The downtown area is thriving and the business is ready for the next owners to come in to continue the success we've seen."

How Can You Become the New Owner of Griffin's Pub?

This Utica staple is now available for sale. The property and business is listed by John Sageer, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson with River Hills Properties. The overall price for the combo is $925,000. Included in this price is the building itself and the business name and contents (excluding liquor, per NYS liquor laws). The price includes the building and the business and the two will not be sold separately.

John Sageer of River Hills Properties John Sageer of River Hills Properties loading...

As far as the building goes, you have the main floor which is the pub and restaurant with pool tables, dart boards and full bar. There are also two vacant floors above that are perfect for building loft style apartments, popular and in-demand with all the progress downtown. By signing an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) you can see just how much the bar is making and that may help you make the decision.

John Sageer of River Hills Properties John Sageer of River Hills Properties loading...

To make the first step in your new business venture, contact John Sageer at 315-796-8164. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Be a part of the positive changes constantly being made in Downtown Utica.

Legendary Upstate New York Bar For Sale If you've ever celebrated a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Utica, you've likely threw back a few at Griffin's Pub in Downtown Utica. Now, the legendary watering hole is up for sale and you can take the opportunity to bring it in to the next generation of ownership. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

