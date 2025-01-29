Yorkville Police Investigating Attempted Larceny at Local Car Dealership

The Yorkville Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief and attempted larceny incident that happened at a local car dealership during the late-night hours Monday.

Police say the alleged incident happened at a lot owned by Mastrovito Hyundai at 310 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville on January 27th, 2025 at approximately 11:30 p.m. While police have not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the alleged crime. They are however, asking for the public's help identifying those responsible.

Photo Courtesy of Yorkville PD Photo Courtesy of Yorkville PD loading...

Investigators with Yorkville Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Mastrovito lot around the time of the incident in question or anyone who may recognize the individuals in the photo provided to come forward. Any information can be reported to the Yorkville Police Department by contacting Investigator T. Guca at tguca@yorkvillepolice.org or calling the department’s station at 315-736-8331.

Photo Courtesy of Yorkville PD Photo Courtesy of Yorkville PD loading...

While authorities have not released specific descriptions of the individuals pictured, the investigation remains ongoing. Yorkville Police encourage residents and business owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help ensure the safety of the community. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan