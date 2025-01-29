Yorkville Police Investigating Attempted Larceny at Local Car Dealership
The Yorkville Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief and attempted larceny incident that happened at a local car dealership during the late-night hours Monday.
Police say the alleged incident happened at a lot owned by Mastrovito Hyundai at 310 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville on January 27th, 2025 at approximately 11:30 p.m. While police have not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the alleged crime. They are however, asking for the public's help identifying those responsible.
Investigators with Yorkville Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the Mastrovito lot around the time of the incident in question or anyone who may recognize the individuals in the photo provided to come forward. Any information can be reported to the Yorkville Police Department by contacting Investigator T. Guca at tguca@yorkvillepolice.org or calling the department’s station at 315-736-8331.
While authorities have not released specific descriptions of the individuals pictured, the investigation remains ongoing. Yorkville Police encourage residents and business owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help ensure the safety of the community. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024
Gallery Credit: Megan
New York's 5 Most Common Crimes
Gallery Credit: Megan
These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: WalletHub