Wow! Rep. Williams Just Gave His Opinion of Marjorie Taylor Green
United States Congressman Brandon Williams (R - NY22) had no problem explaining his real feelings towards fellow Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R - GA14) during an interview on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday.
"I've had enough. I've had enough," said Williams when speaking about Greene and the extremes outliers from both parties. "Both sides have sabotaged the system and I don't have any tolerance for it," Williams said, as he confirmed that he supports Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
Williams described a moment that he says was the only time he really spoke with Greene, after he was asked if he had a conversation with MTG and either way, what he would like to tell her this morning as she prepares an attempt to remove a second Republican Speaker of the House from that leadership role?
Congressman Brandon Williams on WIBX's First News with Keeler in the Morning:
"I will tell you this, and I don't think I've said this publicly. I've had one conversation with Marjorie Taylor Greene in my year and a half in Congress. She came and sat next to me during a Republican Conference meeting and she said, 'Hi I'm Marjorie,' and then she paused, and she looked at me. I'm not kidding - and she said, 'I'm not really as crazy as people say.' And, I'm not kidding, I just looked at her and said... excuse me, I have to get some coffee and I left and I did not go back," said Williams.
Williams also expressed his dismay regarding the protests on college campuses and said he believes some of the leaders at these elite schools are leftists protecting leftist protesters. He said free speech in the United States does not protect hate speech.
Williams is a staunch supporter of Israel and even held a day-long demonstration at the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill back on October 18th, holding and waving the Israeli flag as anti Israeli protestors called for a cease fire in the building's rotunda.
Watch complete YouTube interview with Congressman Brandon Williams below:
