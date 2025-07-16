UPDATE: New York State Police are thanking the public for tips which have led to the arrest of a Little Falls woman, after authorities say she robbed an elderly man of nearly $10,000.

Troopers arrested 38-year-old Kayla S. Warney of Little Falls in connection with the incident where police say she as caught on security cameras while withdrawing money from an 86-year-old victims account via an ATM machine. Troopers say she withdrew the money from several ATM machines.

Police have charged Warney with:

Identity Theft 1st degree (class “D” felony)

Identity Theft 2nd degree (class “E” felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd degree (class “D” felony)

Petit larceny (class “A” misdemeanor)

Warney is currently awaiting arraignment at Herkimer County CAP court.

---Original Story---

New York State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating this woman seen in a security video after she, according to Troopers, used an elderly man's debut card to withdraw nearly $10,000.

Troopers say, the victim, who has not been identified, was 86-years-old and the unknown suspect went to multiple ATM machines and withdrew nearly $10,000. Troopers say the alleged theft reaches the level of grand larceny.

Surveillance images of the suspect were obtained in Ilion, NY, and investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual pictured.

Anyone who can identify the female is asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000. Reference case number NY2500454523.

People with knowledge of the suspect can also anonymously call tips into Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Calls and tips can be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

