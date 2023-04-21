New York State Police have filed charged in connection to a visit at a state prison involving a guest who was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Troopers say Kerra Sagelin was charged with introducing contraband to a prison.

While marijuana is legal in New York, it is not legal to bring to a state correctional facility.

The 28-year-old from Rochester was charged during a visit to Attica Correctional Facility.

She was issued an appearance ticket and will have to answer the charges at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

