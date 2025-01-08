Winter Danger Lurking in Your Vehicle Could Cause Fire

Imagine you're driving along and you start to see smoke in your car and you can't tell where it's coming from. You continue driving, but all of a sudden it gets heavier and thicker. You're now to the point where you can't see and you need to pull over. That was the experience for one Central New York musician and he is now warning of the dangers of one little cord that many keep inside their vehicles.

Gary Johnson tells WIBX that he was driving along Wednesday when his entire car filled with smoke. The culprit? One thin, white iPhone charging cord. Johnsons says, "I'm just thankful I stayed calm enough to pull my car to the side, open the doors and locate the source before it actually caught fire." One thing Johnson knows about is staying calm under pressure. He is not only a musician, but a volunteer firefighter as well.

In our increasingly tech-dependent world, charging cords are among the most essential items we use daily. However, many people overlook the potential dangers associated with these seemingly harmless accessories, particularly when they come into contact with water. Leaving a charger cord submersed in water can lead to a range of serious hazards.

A wet charger cord can create a short circuit, which may lead to overheating and, in extreme cases, a fire. The presence of water can damage the internal wiring of the cord, causing it to malfunction. If a compromised cord is plugged in, it could ignite flammable materials nearby, posing a serious fire risk.

To avoid the risks associated with leaving charger cords submerged in water, consider the following tips:

Keep chargers and cords dry: Always store your charging accessories in a dry, safe place. Avoid using them in areas where they might come into contact with water, such as bathrooms or kitchens.

Always store your charging accessories in a dry, safe place. Avoid using them in areas where they might come into contact with water, such as bathrooms or kitchens. Inspect cords regularly: Check your charger cords for signs of wear and tear, including frayed wires or damaged connectors. Replace any cords that show signs of damage.

Check your charger cords for signs of wear and tear, including frayed wires or damaged connectors. Replace any cords that show signs of damage. Unplug when not in use: Disconnect charger cords from outlets when not in use to reduce the risk of electrical hazards.

Disconnect charger cords from outlets when not in use to reduce the risk of electrical hazards. Use waterproof accessories: Consider investing in waterproof chargers and cords, especially if you frequently use them near water.

Consider investing in waterproof chargers and cords, especially if you frequently use them near water. Dry thoroughly: If a charger cord does come into contact with water, ensure it is completely dry before plugging it in or using it.

With the winter still in full force and melted snow taking over car, truck and van floors it is important to stay super vigilant.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart