Britney Spears' Instagram is always a wild ride, but a recent post from her suggested she was hanging out in the Empire State - and fans want to know why.

Celebrities in New York

Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook Credit - Parkside Drive-in via Facebook loading...

New York is a hotspot for celeb visits. Recently, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were spotted in Utica, Jim Carrey caught a sound bath in the Adirondacks, talk show host Geraldo Rivera grabbed a bite to eat in St. Johnsville and Paul Rudd was seen perusing the streets of Millbrook.

Let's not forget that big-budget Christmas movie also recently wrapped filming in Utica and welcomed legends like Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid to Central New York.

Not to mention all the celebs who call the Empire State (and not just NYC) their home.

However, there are some celebrities that people think are through with hitting up the Empire State. An example of this is Britney Spears, who said she is permanently hanging up the microphone now that she's been released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Since regaining control of her life, Britney has taken fans on a wild ride across her social media posts, which has some followers thinking she's leaving hidden messages in the captions or content. This has led to some devout followers to over-analyze each post for hidden clues, much like how Swifties pore over each of Taylor Swift's posts in hopes of finding Easter Eggs.

Britney had another active weekend on Instagram and some fans are convinced she is hinting that she might have one more album left in her.

What Was Britney Doing in NY?

Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency At Park Theater Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Britney had once been in New York in recent months. She was spotted hanging out with Latin superstars J Balvin and Maluma before releasing her memoir, "The Woman in Me," in October 2023.

Britney also once called NYC her home for almost 20 years with an apartment she owned in the Noho neighborhood. She recently sold it for almost $7 million.

What has fans buzzing over now is her recent post, which is a seemingly original photo taken from her perspective of watching the television while snuggled by a cozy fire. Off to the corner is the book "Never Trust a Skinny Italian Chef" by Massimo Bottura.

The post is captioned "Chilling in the Big [Apple] !!!"

An image search yielded no duplicate results, suggesting this is an original photo taken by the pop star.

Adding more fuel to fans' excitement is the follow up post, where Britney teases that she has something new up her sleeve. Sharing a video of her dancing in a barely-there sparkling leotard, she wrote, "Coming soon project - SEX N DIAMONDS !!!"

The back-to-back posts have fans utterly convinced she is in New York working on a new album. But not all fans are convinced this is truly the case.

Other Theories

102.7 KIIS-FM 3rd Annual Jingle Ball Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

Other fans are shooting down the idea Britney is working on a new album and instead floated the idea that she's teasing a new perfume in her fragrance line. The singer has the scents Fantasy, Curious, Naked, Believe, Private Show, and more.

Some fans also suggested that Britney is gearing up to release a longer video of her dancing.

Further confounding fans is Britney posting a screenshot of the date "Friday, Februrary 11" and leaving 0 context in the caption. The last time Februrary 11 fell on a Friday was in 2022 and won't happen again until 2028 - which would be a long time to have fans wait for a new album or song.

Personally, I don't think she was teasing music but it is understandable why fans are hoping to see her return to the studio. They've been waiting a long time for original Britney content.

The last time the singer released new music was in 2023 with her will.i.am collaboration "Mind Your Business" and, before that, her 2021 collab "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John. Her last album, "Glory," was released in 2016.

As to whether Britney is really back in the studio, we'll just have to wait for official confirmation from the pop princess herself.

Get our free mobile app

Britney Spears in the '90s and Early 2000s See some of the pop star's most iconic moments and looks from the early days of her career. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Britney Spears Loves to Wear a Mini Dress Below, check out photos of Britney Spears wearing a mini dress over the years.