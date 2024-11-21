Whitesboro Resident Captures ‘Shocking’ Footage of Huge Buck

Those who live in Central New York have the benefit of seeing incredible wildlife in their own backyards. In the age of wireless, internet-based cameras home owners can sometimes capture some really cool footage of that wildlife. That was the case recently for Dana in Whitesboro.

Dana Nimey-Olney and her husband Dave have done a great job turning their yard into an outdoor oasis. With that brings a ton of wild animals and sometimes that can be a nuisance. So, Dana and Dave did something about it. They installed a low-grade, but effective, electric fence around certain landscaping in their backyard. One big ole' buck learned about it the hard way.

Wow! Look at that thing fly!! Here's another angle.

Nimey-Olney says,

We have a lot of wildlife in our yard daily due to being an all wooded area behind our house, there have even been bear in our neighborhood, although we have never got them on our cameras. We see deer most every day, also fox, raccoons, turkey, coyotes etc. We installed the electric fend around the pond due to having a constant problem with mink, fishers and blue harons getting our fish. This poor boy, that used to be able to drink from the pond, found out he isn't able to anymore.

Another reason for the preventative measures is the ongoing issue that the wildlife loves to eat everything. If they have something growing in a garden, these animals come out of the woods and feast. While the Olneys love their furry, friendly neighbors sometimes they have to do what they have to do. That buck will think twice before sniffing around this Whitesboro house again.

