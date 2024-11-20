When Booking a Hotel in Utica, NY – Former Guests Say Book These

There are a lot of things happening in the Greater Utica area this days, especially with new tech business and and the newly opened NEXUS Center which attracts hockey, soccer an lacrosse teams from around the country for tournaments. That means individuals and families need hotels, which currently, are in high demand.

We looked at real customer reviews from former guests and have come up with the top recommendations when staying in the Utica area, ranked for cleanliness, affordability and comfort.

1. Home2 Suites by Hilton Utica

◦Offers clean, spacious suites with kitchenettes. Great for families and longer stays. Rates begin around $165 per night

2. Hampton Inn Utica

◦Located near downtown and major attractions like the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. It features modern rooms, a fitness center, and a hot breakfast buffet. Rates start around $159 per night. ◦Highly rated for cleanliness and guest service

3. Hotel Utica - DoubleTree by Hilton Utica

◦Known for its historic charm, spacious rooms, and convenient downtown location. Includes a fitness center and American breakfast options. Rates start at $205 per night

4. Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Utica

◦Centrally located near restaurants and downtown. Includes a fitness center, pool, and free breakfast. Rates start at $135 per night

5. The Delta Hotels by Marriott Utica

•Location: Centrally located in downtown Utica, it's close to attractions like the Nexus Center and restaurants, which many guests appreciate for its convenience. Rates start at $185

Cleanliness: Most reviews highlight clean rooms and well-maintained facilities. Amenities: Offers a fitness center, on-site dining, and free Wi-Fi. Rooms are described as spacious and comfortable.

6. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Utica

◦Features a modern design, complimentary breakfast, and a convenient location near local attractions. Rates start around $150 per night

7. Hampton Inn & Suites New Hartford, NY

Offers clean, spacious rooms with modern amenities, complimentary breakfast, and a fitness center. Rates start around $163 per night.

8. Homewood Suites by Hilton New Hartford Utica Clinton, NY

Provides spacious suites with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast, and an indoor pool. Rates begin at approximately $152 per night.

From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2024 Central New York These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler