What Was Herkimer Man Planning Prior to Weapons Arrest?

The Herkimer Police have announced the disturbing arrest of a man who was in possession of weapons and materials that expressed "extremist" ideas.

Herkimer Man Arrested Twice in One Day

Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police via Facebook loading...

Officials with the Herkimer Police Department announced that on Friday, March 1st officers conducted a welfare check on 27-year-old Wayne Brunner of 215 North Main Street around noontime. The reason for the welfare check, according to police, was his irrational behavior including a Criminal Mischief arrest earlier in the morning for damaging property at a local convenience store.

During the course of the welfare check, police entered Brunner's apartment and observed some things that caused them concern.

Officials say officers spotted a rifle hanging on the wall and a handgun resting on the stove. That discovery was cause enough for Brunner to be taken to the Herkimer Police Department for questioning.

Obtaining a Search Warrant Following Alarming Confessions

Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police via Facebook loading...

While at the police station, officials say Brunner admitted to Investigators that he had manufactured as many as three handguns with the help of a 3D printer. Another admission made to authorities was his frustration and eagerness to pack up and leave the area.

After discussions with Brunner, police had enough to apply for a search warrant of his apartment and that is when they discovered several more items that caused concerned.Officials say that as a result of the warrant the following items were discovered.

A small quantity of meth for personal use

2 unregistered rifles without serial numbers (fully loaded with round in chamber)

1 shotgun (loaded)

3 privately manufactured handguns (fully loaded with round in chamber)

3-30 round magazines with ammunition

4 Boxes of .223 ammunition

Several handgun magazines with ammunition

3-D Printer

Flags, Jackets, misc items with extremist slogans and logos

2 lap top computers / SD card and DVD / Handwritten notes

What the notes said are not known, but the discovery was enough for police to arrest Brunner and remand him to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility.

Now Facing Multiple Charges

Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police Photo Courtesy of Herkimer Police loading...

Wayne Brunner was arrested and charged with the following.

3 counts of Manufacture Rapid-Fire Modification Device / 265.10 (1) / E-Felony

Criminal Possession Assault Weapon-3rd Degree / 265.02 (7) / D-Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon-3rd Degree / 265.02 (5-1) / D-Felony

4 counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm / 265.01-B / E-Felony

7 counts of Criminal Possession Weapon 3rd Degree- Ammunition Feeding Device / 265.02 / D-Felony

Herkimer Police say they are actively working with the U.S. ATF and pending that further investigation more charges may be possible. \

He is being held at Herkimer County Correctional on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- March 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 3/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Experts Warn New Yorkers to NOT CARRY These 7 Items in Your Wallet Your wallet is so overstuffed with things if stolen could cause some harm. Experts, including the Federal Government, say these are 7 things New Yorkers shouldn't be carrying. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler