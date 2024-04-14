What a Game! Team USA Falls Short Against Canada in Overtime

Update: Canada defeats Team USA 6-5 in overtime, following a power play goal in overtime.

---

In a women's international game that went back and forth with exchanging leads, Team USA and Canada are tied at the end of regulation in the IIHF World Championships. Team USA and Canada are tied 5-5 after 3 periods at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Overtime is on the way.

The game is being broadcast on the NHL Network.

Photo by Nancy L Ford Photo by Nancy L Ford loading...

This is a developing story.