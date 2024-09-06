West Utica Community Rallying Together to Pay for Funeral of Murdered Resident

Members of the West Utica community and beyond are rallying together to remember and assist family members of a man who was taken far too soon.

Utica Police responded to a shooting incident on Sunset Avenue during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 17th, 2024. When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old male victim suffering from a stray gunshot wound that was not intended for him. Though it seemed initially he would survive the wounds, he later succumbed to his injuries at Wynn Hospital. That man was Paul Newman, a beloved individual in the community.

Police immediately switched their investigation from a shooting to a homicide. While police are still actively looking to get their suspect, build a case and prosecute them to the extent of the law. But, funeral arrangements must still be made and a mountain of medical debt is leaving the family in a difficult place. The hospital stay he had prior to passing away from the gunshot wounds racked up a very large bill and a GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family of Paul Newman.

The message from the GoFundMe page reads,

On 17 August 2024, my 75 year-old father was standing on the porch of the house he lived in for over 40 plus years when he was shot by an unknown assailant. He was rushed to a local hospital but the next day, after multiple surgeries, he succumbed to the injuries received in the shooting. Any donations received will go towards the funeral arrangements, but more importantly to the growing medical bills incurred during his hospital stay. Although my father did have insurance, the mounting medical bills are quickly becoming overwhelming for my mother, who is on a fixed income.

A follow up message to all of the donors thus far indicated that the family is tremendously grateful for all the support thus far and that they've been able to take care of Paul's funeral arrangements. Any remaining funds will help chip away at the medical expenses as a result of the multiple surgeries Paul underwent. This area continues to prove they are a caring community that will do whatever they can to step up and help their own.

Of the $10,000 goal, generous donors have raised over $9,200. God bless all who have given and thank you to all who are still willing to do so.

