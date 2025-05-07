Ways to Reduce Allergy Problems As Things Begin to Warm Up

We are now just days away from dry weather after several days of rain and that means allergy season has been given a boost, and Consumer Reports its offering some tips on how we can all reduce the terrible affects of pollen in the Mohawk Valley.

Itchy eyes, runny nose, congestion, head congestion, jaw and tooth pain are all potentially tied to season allergies and the Mohawk Valley is one of those problematic areas in the United States. Furthermore, CR says that climate change is making allergy season worse, despite the fact that we here in Upstate New York had one of the toughest winters we've experienced in several years. Consumer Reports says there are some things we can all do to lessen the blow from springtime symptoms.

Here's What You Can Do According to Consumer Reports

Keep track of pollen. Monitor local pollen counts and try to stay indoors between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on days when counts are highest, says the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Take a bedtime shower. This helps wash off pollen that has collected on your skin and hair during the day so that you’re not sleeping with allergens.

Use an over-the-counter (OTC) saline nasal spray. This helps clear a clogged-up nose and wash out pollen and other allergens that may have accumulated there. You can use these products as often as you want, says Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist at Cleveland Clinic, but it’s a particularly good idea after you’ve been outdoors and before bed. (But skip nasal decongestant sprays, or use them only for a couple of days, because they can cause rebound congestion.)

Keep your pets out of the bedroom. Pet fur can harbor pollen, so even if you’re not allergic to your cat or dog, it’s a good idea to keep them off your bed—and if possible, out of the room entirely—especially if they spend time outdoors.

Mow your lawn regularly. Short grass is less likely to release pollen than taller grass. If possible, have someone else mow it. If you do it yourself, wear a face mask (like an N-95 filter mask) and sunglasses to prevent pollen from blowing into your nose, mouth, and eyes. Regularly clean your gutters and downspouts, too.

Run the air conditioner. “You want to keep doors and windows closed, so no pollen can get in,” Lockey says. An air purifier might help, too: See our air purifier ratings and buying guide. Here are four air purifiers designed for an extra-large, large, medium-sized, or small room that did well in our tests.

Vacuum regularly. This can help pick up stray pollen particles that float into your home, as well as allergens such as pet dander and dustmites. CR’s tests found that some vacuums with regular filters sucked up similar amounts of dander and dust as those with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and some were just as good at keeping these small particles from blowing back into the air. If possible, have someone else do your vacuuming, and avoid bagless vacuums, which can stir up dust when you empty them. Members can see our full vacuum ratings. And you can check out some of our highly rated vacuums.

Consumer Reports also says in addition to over the counter allergy medicines, those with serious issues can also refer to their physician for prescription medicine and allergy shots.

