Domestic Violence Arrest, Alleged Order of Protection Violation

A Waterville man has been arrested after Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies say he violated an order of protection and assaulted a woman during a domestic incident at a village residence.

Sheriff Robert Maciol said deputies responded to the home on March 7 after the Oneida County Emergency Services 911 Center received a request to check on the welfare of someone at the residence.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect had called 911 claiming he was out of state and wanted to file an unrelated complaint. Dispatchers were able to determine the location of the phone and found it was actually at a Waterville residence where the caller was not allowed to be because of a full stay-away order of protection.

A road patrol deputy assigned to the Waterville Field Office responded to the home and located the suspect there.

During the investigation into the order of protection violation, the protected party reported that a domestic incident had taken place the day before. Investigators say the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, broke her cellphone and damaged a door frame. Authorities say the incident happened in front of children who were inside the home.

Following the investigation, members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and Road Patrol arrested Joel W. Bugbee, 37, of Waterville.

Bugbee was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a Class E felony. He also faces two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Authorities said additional orders of protection were issued on behalf of the children involved in the case.

Bugbee was taken to the Oneida County Correctional Facility and was scheduled to appear in Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Following arraignment, he was held on bail.

