Watch: Full Video of President Obama Speech Released to Public

President Barrack Obama has made some headlines worldwide after some of his answers given during his field house chat with Hamilton College President Steven J. Tepper. Obama spoke in front of more than 5,000 students, staff and guests on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and for the most part, his comments were quite inclusive and didn't reference current President Donald Trump; however, there were a few take-aways which did ultimately go viral.

One key example was the comment about some of the actions being taken currently by President Trump, and how people and the media would react had he made similar decisions back during his eight years in the Oval Office.

"Imagine if I had done any of this. I just want to be clear about this. Imagine that...imagine if I had pulled FOX News's credentials from the White House Press Corps? (laughter from crowd) You're laughing, but this is what's happening," said Obama. "Imagine if I had said to law firms who were upset with policies that my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act, or the Iran deal. It's unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now, would have tolerated behavior like that from me."

Obama was speaking as part of the College’s Sacerdote Great Names Series, which brings to campus national and international leaders in government, business, science, and the arts. The series is named in recognition of a generous gift from the family of Alex Sacerdote, a 1994 Hamilton graduate.

Watch the event in its entirety via YouTube below.



