Warning All New Yorkers – Beware of This Fake Retirement App
The New York State Comptroller is warning New York residents to beware of a fake NYS "Retirement app" available on Google Play.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning state residents not to download, and not to use the app.
"This fraudulent app may be an attempt to steal your personal data and is not affiliated in any way with NYSLRS or Retirement Online," DiNapoli's office said. "Retirement Online is only accessible through the NYSLRS website (New York State & Local Retirement System). Always be cautious when asked to share your personal information."
The app is targeting employees qualified for the New York State Retirement System. State officials say the app maybe be trying to steal the personal data of state residents.
State officials recommend that residents only access the website at osc.state.ny.us for a safe and secure experience when dealing with their retirement issues. "Whether you’re a member, retiree or participating employer, Retirement Online gives you a convenient and secure way to do business with the Retirement System," according to the state website.
Online Availability:
Mon – Fri: 7:00 to 6:00 pm EST/EDT
Sat & Sun: 6:00 am to 11:00 pm EST/EDT
Visit the state's Retirement Online sign in page for the most current online availability information. Click here for the login page for Members, Retirees and Beneficiaries, Employers and Business Partners.
New York State is also recommending that residents in the retirement system go to the NYSLRS website to update their contact information. According to DiNapoli's office, "it’s important to keep your contact information up to date with NYSLRS. Having your current mailing address, phone number and email address on file ensures you will receive the tax information, news, correspondence and statements" that the state will send to members.
