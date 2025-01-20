Warm Up with These 7 Must-Watch Movies Filmed in Upstate New York

This week will prove to be one of the coldest so far this winter, but there are a ton of great reasons to stay in and stay warm. Well, there are at least 7 reasons.

Upstate New York has been a popular filming location for a variety of movies due to its scenic landscapes, charming small towns, and historic architecture. Because of that, especially in recent years the area has been filled with famous actors, budding film makers and popular producers. But, this is love affair with the beautiful upstate scenery is far from new.

You can get a kick out of the fact there are several movies that have been filmed right here in Upstate New York. Why not give yourself an excuse to stay in and stay warm by watching these local legends.

Here is a list of 7 movies that have been wholly or partly filmed right here in Upstate New York

1. "Slap Shot" (1977)

Slap Shot is a classic sports comedy starring Paul Newman. It was partially filmed in Utica, New York. The movie centered around a struggling minor league hockey team and captured the gritty charm of several Upstate New York locales, including the Utica Memorial Auditorium, which stood in as the team's home rink.

2. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

This critically acclaimed horror film, directed by John Krasinski, was shot in several locations in Upstate New York, including Little Falls, Pawling, and Beacon. The movie was an instant fan favorite and was the origin for a trilogy of movies that were born out of the initial movies success.

3. "Saratoga" (1937)

This title proves that the beauty of Upstate New York is not a newly appreciated feature. An old Hollywood film featuring Clark Gable and Jean Harlow called Saratoga seems to make the filming location pretty obvious. This romantic comedy-drama included scenes from the iconic Saratoga Race Course.

4. "The Age of Innocence" (1993)

This early 90s film was directed by Martin Scorsese. Portions of this period drama were filmed in Troy, New York. Sections of Troy served as a stand-in for 1870's New York City. This film stars Daniel Day Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

5. "Ironwood" (1987)

This film stars Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. This drama was filmed in Albany and Schroon Lake which helped capture the Great Depression-era ambiance. Yeah I know these trailers may be getting a bit cheesy, but you may like these when you watch them.

6. "The Christmas Letter" (2024)

You will totally be able to recognize some of the faces and places in this 2024 Christmas movie. It's called "The Christmas Letter" and mostly the entire film was shot here in Utica and the surrounding area.

7. "Winter's Tale" (2014)

Parts of this romantic fantasy were filmed in the Hudson Valley, capturing the region's picturesque winter scenery. The movies starred Colin Ferrell and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Upstate New York's diverse locations continue to attract filmmakers for various genres and settings. There is sure to be many more potentially big names coming to our little part of the state to make the next great film.

