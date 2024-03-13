Wanted Person of the Week: 19-Year-Old Rome Man

The City of Rome Police Department is looking for a local man on a bench warrant after failing to appear following an assault charge, according to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome PD, who announced the latest Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Joseph M. Mendoza Jr. of Rome in relation to a Rome City Court Bench Warrant. The Bench Warrant is for felony Assault in the Second Degree stemming from an assault that occurred involving a weapon in the month of June of 2023. Mendoza has failed to appear for his scheduled court date.

Wanted Person of the Week

Joseph M. Mendoza Jr.

19 years old

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Riolo says Mendoza has no known address but may be in the Rome Area.

If you have any information about Hajdasz's whereabouts, please deliver your tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Mendoza, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

attachment-Welcome-294-20181110194249-38903798_1916932348329234_6582277727489884160_n1 loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli