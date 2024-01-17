Wanted: A Crime Stoppers 2-Time Wanted Person of the Week
Police in the city of Rome are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's two-time Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Robert M. Wilson is wanted by the Rome Police Department for several warrants out of Rome City Court. The first warrant that Wilson is wanted on is an arrest warrant for Assault in the Second Degree, a felony, and Assault in the Third Degree from an incident that occurred in April of 2023. Wilson is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for Criminal Contempt 1st, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment 2nd. These charges stem from a physical domestic that occurred in February of 2023. Wilson is also wanted on a bench warrant for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, Harassment 2nd, and Disorderly Conduct. These charges stem from a physical domestic that occurred in May of 2019.
Wilson was the wanted person of the week in March of 2023 and is believed to be back in the Rome area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Robert M. Wilson
DOB: 03/20/1989 (34 years of age)
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 200 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Wilson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman