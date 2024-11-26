Walmart is the Scene of a Stabbing Incident in Upstate NY

The stress of the holiday shopping season hasn't even started and already police are dealing with a stabbing incident at a local Walmart.

Town of New Hartford Police were called to the New Hartford Walmart at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after they received a report that someone had been stabbed at the store.

Upon arrival, officers and EMT personnel located one victim at the scene, according to Police Chief Ron Fontaine. Police canvassed the area and were able to locate a male suspect who was taken into custody. The victim was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica for treatment. Police say, although significant, the injuries to the victim were not life threatening.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time, and the investigation into the incident is still; underway. More details are expected to be released later.

Why Violent Crimes Spike During the Holiday Season

While the holiday season is known for its joy and festivities, this is usually an uptick in violent crimes. Studies show that stress, financial strain, and heightened emotional conflicts contribute significantly. Increased social gatherings can escalate tensions, especially in strained family dynamics. Alcohol consumption and drugs, often higher during celebrations, further fuels impulsive behavior.

The FBI reports spikes in domestic disputes and assault cases during November and December. Economic pressures from gift-giving and end-of-year expenses intensify frustrations, particularly in lower-income households. Understanding these patterns emphasizes the importance of stress management, community support, and proactive law enforcement to ensure safety during the holidays, according to public safety experts.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)