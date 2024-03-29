The New York State Department of Corrections is cancelling visitations for roughly two dozen prisons on the direct path of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

As New York prepares for the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse next month, several safety issues have come to light that is forcing a massive change of schedule for the state's prison system.

Dangers of Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Annular Solar Eclipse Observed Getty Images loading...

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the total solar eclipse will impact local residents in unexpected ways. He warned an influx of eclipse watchers will cause traffic delays especially along state routes 12 and 28, lags in cell service, and could even snarl emergency response times.

Picente also urged residents to ensure their vehicles are stocked with supplies on April 8 in case they become stranded.

Highway signs across New York have since updated to remind residents to beware of the potential issues.

Shortly after, the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision made a major announcement of its own - visitations on April 8 will be cut short or canceled entirely.

New Visitation Schedule for Prisoners During the Eclipse

Inside HMP Berwyn Getty Images loading...

Officials from the DOC said this new ruling impacts all state jails, prisons, and detention centers.

Visitations for 23 corrections facilities have been cancelled entirely on April 8 because they are on the path of totality. The reason is the facilities will experience total darkness up to four minutes.

Impacted prisons include the Adirondacks, Cayuga, Clinton, Marcy, Mid-State, Mohawk and Upstate facilities.

Here's the full list of facilities that will turn away visitors during eclipse day.

Adirondacks

Albion

Atlanta

Attica

Auburn

Bare Hill

Cape Vincent

Cayuga

Clinton

Collins

Five Points

Franklin

Gouverneur

Graveland

Lakeview

Shock

Marcy

Mid-State

Mohawk

Orleans

Riverview

Upstate

Wende

Wyoming

As for the other facilities in the state that aren't on the direct path of totality have been ordered to cancel visitations after 2 p.m. on April 8.

Staying Safe During the Total Solar Eclipse

It's strange to think that we could run into problems on April 8, but there is a swarm of people planning to visit New York for the eclipse. Numerous hotels, Airbnbs, Vrbos, and other rentals on the path of totality say they are completely sold out and anyplace with a vacancy is charging an arm and a leg.

For us locals, here's some tips on how to ensure you and your family can safely enjoy the eclipse and not run into any issues that'll take away from the amazing experience.

What Time is the Solar Eclipse in New York?

Map of 2024 eclipse on April 8th, produced by www.GreatAmericanEclipse.com Map of 2024 eclipse on April 8th, produced by www.GreatAmericanEclipse.com loading...

The total solar eclipse is expected to start roughly around 2 p.m. and end sometime around 4:30 in the afternoon.

The eclipse will reach totality, which is when the sun will be fully obscured by the moon and create the fabled "ring of fire" effect, sometime around 3:20 in the afternoon.

Sadly, it appears the forecast might not cooperate with us on this special day.

The last time there was a total solar eclipse in New York State was back in 1925. We won't see another one until 2079, according to the NY State Department of Education.

Should the weather cooperate and you already have plans to enjoy this rare celestial event, these are the 20 places around New York that will have the longest time of eclipse totality in the entire state.

