Victim Identified in 2 Vehicle Crash on Route 365 in Vernon

A 27-year-old from Oneida, NY was killed in a two vehicle crash on Route 365.

Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies say Dakota Little, 27, of Oneida was traveling northbound on Route 365 and the cross the double-yellow center line and collided with a pickup truck headed in the southbound lane.

The violent crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles and results in Little's death.

Deputies say the pickup driver, 32-year-old Robert Wilson, also of Oneida, and a nine-year-old passenger were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred near Prospect Street and East Second Street at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The accident closed Route 365 for a few hours.

Several response agencies, including Vineall Ambulance, New York State Police, NYS DOT and fire fighters from Verona and Oneida Castle assisted at the scene.

Stay At This Stunning Affordable Airbnb In Utica New York Looking for a stunning place to stay right here in Utica New York? You'll love this Airbnb listing, and you'll love the price.



New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: