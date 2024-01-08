Utica’s First Homicide of the Year Claims Life of 15-Year-Old Boy
The Utica Police Department is investigating the city's first homicide of 2024. While there have been shootings and violence, this is the first act of violence leading to a fatality.
Teenager Shot
At around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Utica Police officials announced that they were on the scene of a shooting investigation that led to a death on the 1000 block of Warren Street in the west side of the city.
Utica Police say officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. along with members of the Utica Fire Department. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim near the intersection of Warren and Lenox. Police say the victim had apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Even though the victim was put into a Utica Fire Department ambulance and life saving efforts were attempted, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Lt. Mike Curley tells WIBX that the deceased individual was a 15-year-old boy and the department extends sincerest prayers and thoughts to the family during this difficult time.
The identity of the victim may be released later today, but at this time they are holding off pending a conversation with the family.
Police Seeking Public's Assistance
Utica Police are still processing the scene and are continuing canvassing issues with people in the area.
Police are pleading with people if they have any information on this case to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or make an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).
The plight of youth violence in the city continues and needs to stop.
