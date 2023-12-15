Utica Zoo Hosting Adorable Holiday-Themed Event This Weekend

A brand new event is taking place at the Utica Zoo and you definitely don't want to miss it.

Utica Zoo's Newest Holiday Event

Zoo staff have whipped up the ultimate Christmas experience that's guaranteed to get your little ones excited for the holidays.

via Utica Zoo via Utica Zoo loading...

Taking place on December 16 will be the inaugural Winter Zoobilee. The fun begins when doors open at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 in the afternoon.

The event, presented by The Flemma Group of Baird Wealth Management, offers an abundance of winter-themed activities, music, and chance encounters with Santa Claus.

Children can line up at 7 different game and activity stations to compete for fabulous prizes. Additionally, there will be craft stations so your little ones can design ornaments and other tokens for the holidays.

There will also be campfires set up throughout the grounds, where people can toast marshmallows and delight in some delicious hot chocolate.

Santa holding magical lights in hands Zoonar RF/ThinkStock loading...

Of course, it's not a Christmas event without a visit from our favorite couple from up north - Santa and Mrs. Claus! They will be visiting the Utica Zoo to pose for photos and make sure every child's wish list is up to date.

Also, children are encouraged to write letters for Santa to take back up north - and they will be guaranteed a response!

The Fun Continues...

Live music from Max Scialdone kicks off at 10 in the morning and will run through noontime, where the local musician will perform hits from his new holiday album.

There will also be a special dance performance by The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central NY starting at 1 o'clock.

Lastly, children can be entertained by magic shows hosted by Jim Okey Magic Comedy all throughout the day.

Big Metal Light-Up Sign Outside the Entrance of the Utica Zoo Photo Credit: TSM loading...

Also, bring an appetite because there will be several food trucks on scene - including The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant and Mötley Chëw. So Sweet Candy Shoppe will also be on scene to satisfy sweet tooths everywhere.

The cost to participate in the Zoobilee activities is admission plus $4 for an event activity card.

Happy Holidays!

