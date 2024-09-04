A teenager caught on camera firing a gun multiple times in broad daylight has finally been caught.

Utica Police announced that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy following an intense, 2-day search.

Police say the incident happened around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, around the 900 block of Bleecker Street. Authorities released image stills of the security footage, showing a young man leaping from his bicycle and firing several shots toward a blue sedan.

Police say around 8 shots were fired in total. After the shooting, the suspect got back onto his bicycle and rode away with an accomplice.

It didn't take police long to find the young suspect, as he was allegedly up to no good two days later.

Authorities say they received calls around 6:30 p.m. on September 3 regarding a group of young men armed with handguns near Bleecker Street.

"One party in particular was specifically described as wearing bright clothing holding the handgun," police said in a release.

Police went to speak with the group of four individuals, who fled on foot as they approached. Officers chased the main suspect to a property on Elizabeth Street, who couldn't get past a large fence.

Said police:

At this point they gave the male verbal commands to show his hands, and the male then reached to an area in front of his body and removed a handgun and threw it to the ground.

The weapon turned out to be a loaded, 9mm Taurus handgun.

The 16-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was detained with no further issue and has been charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police say they also managed to detain the other 3 juveniles that night. All have since been "released to the care of their guardians."

It's no secret Utica has been struggling with youth violence, with an especially violent start to the year, with two separate homicides involving teenagers.

Unfortunately, this year also saw the first police-involved shooting death of a teenager. Nyah Mway, who was 13, was shot by UPD after pointing what appeared to be a handgun at police.

There has been a lot of finger pointing as to what's causing this surge of unnecessary violence. Some blame the new "Raise the Age" law that allowed children 18 and up to be tried as an adult in criminal cases.

Others lay the blame on the parents for not keeping a better eye on or setting a better example for their child.

Whatever is truly the root cause of this tragic trend, here's hoping it is identified soon and that kids can go back to worrying about pop quizzes and crushes instead of crime.

