Utica Police are continuing to deal with an ongoing crisis of young people involved in criminal activity in the city.

Concerning String of Events

In just the last month we have seen several instances of violence and crime from children, some as young as 10-years-old.

What's the answer?

Is there one?

Certainly Utica Police are doing all they can, however there is only so much they can do.

14-Year-Old Injured by Gunfire

The first of two incidents over the weekend came in the early morning hours of Saturday on the 1000 block of Knox Street. Police were initially called to the 1000 block of Wager Street for reports of a shots fire incident.

When police arrived on the scene they were met by a group of individuals and a gunshot victim. Officials say the group told them an argument ensued and one of the groups of individuals began firing shots.

A 14-year-old was struck in the arm and chest. He was transported to Wynn Hospital where a bullet was discovered inside his body. He was ultimately transferred to a Syracuse hospital.

He's alert and conscious at this time.

At this time police have very little information regarding what led up to the argument or who was involved. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward or anonymously report the incident through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

19-Year-Old Arrested on Weapons Charges

Utica Police via Facebook Utica Police via Facebook loading...

Utica Police also arrested a 19-year-old over the weekend following a traffic stop.

Police say officers with the Crime Prevention Unit conducted a traffic stop on Steuben Street near Gold Street on Saturday.

During the course of the traffic stop an admission was made by the driver that there was a loaded handgun located inside a bag in the vehicle.Police discovered the loaded 9mm handgun and both occupants of the vehicle were taken to the Utica Police Department and one of the males was charged.

19-year-old Domingo Arroyo ultimately claimed ownership of the handgun and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Incredible Photos of the Devastating HK Restaurant & Lounge Fire On Thursday, November 30th, 2023 the Utica Fire Department was called to the HK Restaurant & Lounge for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. The second alarm fire took hours to final get under control and the former Roger's Coffee Shop ended up being a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan