Utica Police Roll Out Cutting-Edge Tech to Tackle Gun Violence

Two of the biggest problems facing the Utica Police Department right now are gun violence and youth related gun violence. The first homicide of the year 2024 saw one young teen killed by what is believed to be another.

The increase in "shots fired" call is apparent and Utica Police are doing everything they can on their own to combat the problem, however they are brining a new piece of technology into the fold that will hopefully make their job a little easier.

Utica Police officials announced on Friday the advent and activation of the "SoundThinking’s ShotSpotter." How will this new technology help the UPD? Officials on Facebook say,

In partnership, and with assistance in funding from the City of Utica, Oneida County, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Utica Police Department will have a two square mile coverage area in our most needed areas to detect gun violence. This will allow us to respond immediately to gunshot alerts with the ultimate goal of arriving on scene within moments to save lives and protect our community. Studies show that more than 80% of gunfire incidents go unreported to 911 and ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection solution helps law enforcement identify and locate incidents of outdoor gun violence that would have never been reported to police.

Several local officials had a huge hand in bringing this long awaited addition to the force including Mayor Michael Galime and Chief Mark Williams. As far as prosecuting gun crimes, Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville definitely sees the benefit of "ShotSpotter." Carville says,

The District Attorney’s Office is always looking for innovative ways to gather evidence and strengthen investigations so that law and order can prevail in our community. This ShotSpotter technology will enhance our ability to identify illegal gunfire, increase law enforcement response time to illegal gunfire locations within the City of Utica, and aid in evidence collection on scene, which are paramount to successful investigations, arrests and prosecutions. We strive to reduce gun violence and make our community safer; ShotSpotter will assist in this endeavor.

The benefits are quickness in response to the shots fired and helping potential victims get potentially life saving treatment faster as well. Police invite anyone with further questions on this fancy new gadget to visit https://www.soundthinking.com/faqs/shotspotter-faqs/. We also hope this device will continue to keep the community and first responders safe.

