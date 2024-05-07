The job of a police officer has become damn near impossible and in most cases intolerable. Another act of violence against an officer occurred over the weekend in the City of Utica and hiring new officers for the job will soon become unrealistic.

Utica Police officials announced Monday that units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Schuyler Street Saturday night regarding a possible Burglary in progress. Police say they received reports of several individuals trying to kick in the door of a residence on the block. When police arrived on scene, the alleged suspects were exiting the residence. Two of those suspects were detained and a third began fighting with officers. Then, police say a large crowd gathered and quickly became hostile towards the officers.

Officer Physically Assaulted

Eventually, police were able to get the third suspect into custody and into a nearby patrol car, when suddenly a female began to interfere, swear at and verbally threaten officers. As a result she was placed in handcuffs and despite her resistance was picked up and carried to a separate patrol car. The hostility of the crowd only increased as now officers were being threatened and verbally accosted by members of the crowd. According to police officials, one individual in particular began making specific and targeted threats and despite being told to stop ignored commands and eventually struck an officer, punching him in the face and body repeatedly. Eventually, police say the assailant was taken into custody and the officer was transported to and treated at a local hospital.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

At the conclusion of these events, it was learned the majority of the individuals arrested were juveniles and their names will not be released. One of the individuals was not a juvenile and police say he has been identified as 23-year-old Dayquan Linen of Utica. He was arrested and charged with:

Assault in the second degree (on officer)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

The charges against the juveniles are being handled by the Juvenile Aid Unit. The plight of youth violence and disrespect of police apparently continues.

