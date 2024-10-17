Utica Police Lead Groundbreaking Efforts to Improve Mental Health Support in the City

The Utica Police Department seems to continually be on the forefront when it comes to providing excellence and transparency when it comes to policing the city, Their latest initiative targets one of the biggest issues facing not only the city, but our nation and that is mental health.

Utica Police officials announced Thursday, in partnership with Mayor Michael Galime, the creation of the Utica Police Department's Crisis Response Team Dashboard on the city's website. Not only will this help with transparency for all mental health calls, but multiple calls in the city. Officials say,

The dashboard features comprehensive information about the UPD’s Crisis Response Team, a collaborative program established in partnership with The Neighborhood Center. This co-responder model pairs a licensed mental health professional with a UPD officer trained in crisis intervention, ensuring a holistic approach to mental health emergencies.

The Crisis Response Team was established with very clear and concise goals in mind.

• Enhancing law enforcement responses to mental health calls by integrating clinical expertise.

• Improving safety for all involved and increasing the likelihood of positive outcomes for individuals in crisis.

• Offering alternatives to emergency petitions, when clinically justified, to facilitate access to mental health resources.

• Raising awareness of community services to divert individuals from the criminal justice system when mental or behavioral health issues are the underlying factors.

Overall effectiveness of mental health services to individuals experiencing mental, behavioral, or emotional crises is paramount.

Screenshot of UPD CRT Dashboard Screenshot of UPD CRT Dashboard loading...

The dedicated Dashboard for the CRT is just one more technological tool the department has invested in for not only transparency, but to assist in the day to day. Police officials say,

The CRT Data Dashboard offers comprehensive statistics on call volume, call types, demographics of those served, and related outcomes. The Utica Police Department aims to provide community members with valuable insights into the effectiveness of the program while identifying service gaps that may contribute to mental health crises. Additionally, the dashboard features photographs of Officer Penny, allowing citizens to stay updated on her activities.

The Utica Police Department thanks the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center for their partnership and technical assistance in developing this dashboard.

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities in New York State Another year means another round of residents either moving to or leaving the state. While New York is seeing quite a few people flee the state, the majority of them appear to be leaving New York City.

report from the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found NYC's population shrank by 5 percent since 2021.

The report also found that some of those city-dwellers relocated to towns just outside the Big Apple, which seems to be backed up by the latest Census data. In fact, 9 of the 10 cities with the fastest growing populations are within driving distance to NYC. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 35 Poorest Counties in New York State Our friends at 27/7 WallSt have done it again. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the website identified the 35 poorest counties in New York State.

Data included poverty levels, unemployment numbers, overall population, and median household incomes. Can you guess which county came in at #1? Gallery Credit: Megan