Utica Police are at the scene of a homicide in West Utica.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of Warren Street at about 8:15 on Wednesday morning for a reported assault in the progress, according to Oneida County 911 call logs. While UPD officials have confirmed there was a fatality, it is unclear the manner of death. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Nearly two hours after the initial call to 911, UPD vehicles remained on scene Warren Street and Sunset Ave, with yellow police tape blocking off the much of the block. No word yet as to whether a suspect or suspects are in custody or if police are still trying to piece together what happened.

WIBX 950 will provide additional details on the investigation as they become available.

