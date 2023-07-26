Utica Police Identify Homicide Victim; Man Killed In Early Morning Stabbing
A 27-year-old Utica man has been identified as the victim of a fatal early morning stabbing on Rutger Street.
Utica Police say Anthony Q. Johnson sustained a significant stab wound to his midsection. Officials said efforts were made to save Johnson, but that died of his injuries at the hospital soon after.
"We offer our sincere condolences, and ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," UPD officials said on Facebook.
The incident happened on the 100 block of Rutger Street in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
At this time, police have not disclosed any other information regarding the circumstances of the incident. They are also asking anyone with information to come forward.
Those with info are encourage to call UPD directly to submit tips anonymously through MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com or by calling 8-66-730--8477 (TIPS), police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]