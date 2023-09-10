Utica Police Identifies Alleged 16-Year-Old Shooter at Football Game

Police in Utica have confirmed they have a 16-year-old male in custody, on charges of attempted murder following a shooting outside the Proctor football game on Saturday. Police say, after making a positive identification of the male early Sunday, he eventually turned himself into police.

Police say, the 16-year-old from Utica, who is not currently enrolled in Proctor, will remain unidentified to the public because of his juvenile status. However, police say they'll work with the Oneida County District Attorney's office in an attempt to prosecute him as an adult.

As of now the following charges were levied against the juvenile:

Attempted Murder in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree (School Grounds)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree

Police say, additional charges may be filed against this individual, and they are exploring the elements of other charges against other individuals involved in the altercation. Videos circulating on social media show well over a dozen juveniles involved in the altercation that security officers were trying to break up.

Police say, the suspect and a group of others were rejected entry into the Saturday Proctor-Binghamton football game earlier in the day at about 1 pm, because security deemed them suspicious,

At about 4 pm, after the game, a fight broke out outside the security perimeter. At about 4:21, police say the young male shot into a group of people striking at Utica School District Security Officer in the back of the head. The security officer was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. According to a press release on Sunday, Utica Police say the security officer is expected to make a full recovery after an obviously difficult road to recovery. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to him and his family," the UPD release said.

Members of the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, NY/NJ Regional Marshalls Taskforce comprising of members of the Utica Police Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrants Units, and Utica Police Department Crime Prevention Unit began to seek the individual out during the early morning hours and continued until the suspect turned himself into the Utica Police Department later in the day. Suspect information about this party was developed through several sources, to include public submissions of the videos of the shooting incident. We would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation; it could not have had the quick, successful resolution without them.

How Should Students and Parents Proceed?

All extra-curricular activities on Sunday and Monday have been cancelled, according to Superintendent Kathy Davis. The district will work with police going forward to determine how to hold extra-curricular events safely on the school campus.

Additionally, at approximately 11:30AM a livestream was held on the Utica City School District public pages to outline security and operational steps over the next several days. Please view that stream to familiarize yourself with certain changes that will occur both within, and on the exterior properties of the School District. We, as always, value the partnership we have with the District and look forward to ensuring that we can assist in keep a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation into the shooting is still on-going. We continue to attempt to identify and speak with all parties that were present on scene at the time of the incident.

Here's the video message from school officials.

