The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades.

The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.

The city is still in the process of installing some of the machines needed to take payment, and has ordered new electronic gates to be installed at the exit points of the city's three parking garages and two paved lots, officials said.

The city owned properties that are affected by the increase are:

Washington St. Parking Garage (attached to Delta Hotels by Marriot Utica)

Kennedy Parking Garage (covered garage attached to Utica City Hall, does not impact open parking lot in front of Utica City Hall)

Utica Place Garage (attached to the former Boston Store at the corner of Genesee and Oriskany Streets)

Car Park - open lot adjacent to Stanley Theatre

Union Street Parking Lot (paved lot)

The monthly fee has been increased to $50, up from $40. However, those who live downtown are able to purchase a monthly pass for $25, Councilwoman Katie Aiello tells WIBX 950.

Kennedy Parking Garage, attached to Utica City Hall (google maps) Kennedy Parking Garage, attached to Utica City Hall (google maps) loading...

Previously, parking in city garages cost $1 for 30 minutes, $1.50 for an hour, with a $10 maximum daily fee. Going forward, the cost is $2 per hour, with a maximum daily charge of $18, Aiello said.

The largest hike will be felt by those who previously parked in the city's two open lots. The previous cost broke down to 50-cents for 30-minutes, $1 per hour, with a maximum daily charge of $6. But, those lots, too, will have a $2 per hour rate, with a maximum daily fee of $18.

Washington St. Parking Garage, attached to Delta by Marriot Utica (google maps) Washington St. Parking Garage, attached to Delta by Marriot Utica (google maps) loading...

Deputy City Engineer Mike Mahoney said it's the first increase he's seen in his 23-years with the city, but noted the need to pay for upkeep of the garages and lots.

"The Washington Street garage will hold 550 cars, but there are parts of it cannot be used because it is being rehabbed," Mahoney said. "That's expected to cost the city between $8-9 million. In the Northeast, with all the rain and the salt in the winter, there is a significant cost to maintain them (parking garages)."

Car Park - paved parking lot adjacent to Stanley Theatre on Genesee Street, Utica (google maps) Car Park - paved parking lot adjacent to Stanley Theatre on Genesee Street, Utica (google maps) loading...

If you're attending a show or event at The Stanley in recent years and parked in the lot next to the theatre (Car Park), it's likely you'd didn't pay anything. Mahoney said fees are charged to those who use the Car Park on weekdays, but said for the most part, those attending evening shows at The Stanley were not. However, he said there will be a cost to park in the lot - day or night - once the city installs new gates at the exit.

What Restaurants Are Being Added to New York State Thruway Rest Stops? These restaurants are being added along rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Are you excited?

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

