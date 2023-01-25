Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?
The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades.
The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
The city is still in the process of installing some of the machines needed to take payment, and has ordered new electronic gates to be installed at the exit points of the city's three parking garages and two paved lots, officials said.
The city owned properties that are affected by the increase are:
Washington St. Parking Garage (attached to Delta Hotels by Marriot Utica)
Kennedy Parking Garage (covered garage attached to Utica City Hall, does not impact open parking lot in front of Utica City Hall)
Utica Place Garage (attached to the former Boston Store at the corner of Genesee and Oriskany Streets)
Car Park - open lot adjacent to Stanley Theatre
Union Street Parking Lot (paved lot)
The monthly fee has been increased to $50, up from $40. However, those who live downtown are able to purchase a monthly pass for $25, Councilwoman Katie Aiello tells WIBX 950.
Previously, parking in city garages cost $1 for 30 minutes, $1.50 for an hour, with a $10 maximum daily fee. Going forward, the cost is $2 per hour, with a maximum daily charge of $18, Aiello said.
The largest hike will be felt by those who previously parked in the city's two open lots. The previous cost broke down to 50-cents for 30-minutes, $1 per hour, with a maximum daily charge of $6. But, those lots, too, will have a $2 per hour rate, with a maximum daily fee of $18.
Deputy City Engineer Mike Mahoney said it's the first increase he's seen in his 23-years with the city, but noted the need to pay for upkeep of the garages and lots.
"The Washington Street garage will hold 550 cars, but there are parts of it cannot be used because it is being rehabbed," Mahoney said. "That's expected to cost the city between $8-9 million. In the Northeast, with all the rain and the salt in the winter, there is a significant cost to maintain them (parking garages)."
If you're attending a show or event at The Stanley in recent years and parked in the lot next to the theatre (Car Park), it's likely you'd didn't pay anything. Mahoney said fees are charged to those who use the Car Park on weekdays, but said for the most part, those attending evening shows at The Stanley were not. However, he said there will be a cost to park in the lot - day or night - once the city installs new gates at the exit.