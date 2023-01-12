Utica Man Indicted for Sex Abuse Against 2 Minors

A 31-year-old Utica man has been indicted on several charges for the alleged sexual abuse of two minors.

The case was investigated by New York State Police and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, leading to the arrest Tyreek James.

Authorities say they began investigating the allegations in March of last year and believe James sexually abused two females under the age of 17 between 2018 and 2021, police say. That led to a case being presented to an Oneida County Grand Jury last month.

James is charged with:

Sexual Abuse 1 st degree, a class “D” Felony

degree, a class “D” Felony Criminal Sexual Act 3 rd degree, a class “E” Felony

degree, a class “E” Felony Sexual Abuse 2 nd degree, a class “A” Misdemeanor

degree, a class “A” Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse 3rd degree, a class “B” Misdemeanor.

As of this posting, James was being held pending arraignment on the felony charges.

