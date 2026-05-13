Utica Man Arrested After Gunfire Inside Bleecker Street Bar

A 36-year-old Utica man is facing multiple felony weapon charges after police say he fired a shot inside a crowded Bleecker Street establishment earlier this month before security staff stepped in and disarmed him.

Utica Police said officers were outside 222 Bleecker Street at about 1:10 a.m. on May 9 when they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the business. A supervisor immediately alerted other officers on scene and police rushed into the establishment as people began running for the exits.

Inside, officers found several people fighting on the floor while security staff pointed them toward the weapon, which had been pushed behind the bar after the confrontation.

According to investigators, security workers told police a man had entered while armed with a handgun and attempted to confront another person inside. During the chaos, security staff tackled the suspect and fought to take the weapon away after a shot was fired.

Police recovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun and quickly cleared the building to make sure no one had been hurt. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

As the scene settled down, officers realized the suspect had already slipped out of the building during the confusion. Investigators later reviewed surveillance video along with officer body camera footage and were able to positively identify the suspect.

Police said the video appeared to show the man pushing past security while holding the handgun before staff members jumped in to stop him. Investigators credited security personnel with preventing the situation from becoming even more dangerous.

That investigation led members of the Utica Police GIVE Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to Ilion on May 12 after authorities learned the suspect was staying at a location there. Surveillance teams watched the residence before officers stopped a vehicle as the suspect attempted to leave the area.

Police said the suspect fought aggressively with officers during the arrest attempt before he was eventually taken into custody with assistance from the Ilion Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Antar Handy of Utica.

Handy was transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

One of the third-degree weapon charges stems from a prior conviction, while the second involves an extended magazine, according to police.

Investigators say additional charges are still being considered.

Meanwhile, Utica Police are also investigating another shots fired incident reported early Tuesday morning on the city's west side.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. on May 13, acoustic gunshot detection technology alerted officers to multiple shots fired in the 1200 block of Kemble Street. When officers arrived, they located nine spent .45 caliber shell casings scattered in the roadway.

No victims were found and police said there was no reported property damage.

The Utica Police GIVE Unit is handling that investigation as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GIVE Unit at (315) 223-3510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers online at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

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