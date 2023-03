Utica Police are asking for the public help in locating a missing teenager.

The girl is 15-year-old Kaw Kee Lar.

Police have not yet released a information as to the girl's height, weight, eye-color, or other features. However, UPD did release this photo of the teen.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Utica Police Juvenile Aid Unit at 315-223-3563.