The Utica Community Food Bank will host an evening out, welcoming the community for a fundraising event filled with food, drinks, live music and raffles.

"A Taste of Compassion" is happening on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Monarch Banquets in Yorkville, NY. Tickets are $60 per person or $100 for a couple. All proceeds from tickets and donations will directly support those in our community facing the greatest need, a press release about the event said.

"Utica Food Pantry is committed to ensuring that no one in our city goes hungry. With the support of our dedicated community members and partners, we continue to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. Your attendance at "A Taste of Compassion" will play a vital role in achieving this goal," the release said.

Pantry officials say the challenges facing those who are less fortunate have gotten worse in recent months due to SNAP benefit cuts, rising food prices and other economic factors, leading to an increase in food insecurity in their homes and across the community.

Tickets for "A Taste of Compassion" can be purchased at UticaFoodPantry.org.

