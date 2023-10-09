Utica Comets Open Season Friday Night vs. Syracuse
The Utica Comets open the 2023-24 season this Friday night at home against a familiar foe - the host the Syracuse Crunch.
It will mark the eleventh season of American Hockey League action to Utica, the third season as an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Friday night's game is an Opening Night Blackout, the first of many promotional nights this season.
Good news for local fans this year as all except a handful of games will be played on weekends. Of the Comets' 36 home games, 31 will come on Friday, Saturday or Sunday (15 on Friday nights, 13 on Saturday nights, and 3 on Sunday afternoons).
Of the five remaining weeknight games, one will fall on the eve of Thanksgiving - Wednesday night, November 22, another meeting against the Crunch.
The 2023-24 Comets Promotional Schedule:
- October 13th - Opening Night Blackout
- October 28th - Halloween with the Comets
- November 11th - Veterans Day
- November 22nd - Thanksgiving Eve
- December 10th - Autograph Session
- December 15th - Local Hockey Night
- December 23rd - Christmas with the Comets
- December 30th - Rockin’ the Rink
- January 7th - Super Hero Day and Postgame Skate
- January 12th and 13th - Save of the Day Foundation Week
- January 27th - Arena Wide Mini Bobblehead Giveaway
- February 3rd - Season Ticket Member Only Postgame Skate
- February 23rd - Season Ticket Member Giveaway
- March 8th and 9th - Utica Weekend
- March 22nd - Team Photo Giveaway
- March 27th - Pucks for Paws presented by Staffworks
- March 30th - IIHF Women’s World Championship Kickoff
- April 21st - Kids Day
The Comets regular season continues through the spring, with the season wrapping at home on Sunday, April 21st.
Tickets for individual games at the Adirondack Bank Center are available through EmpireStateTix.