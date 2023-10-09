Utica Comets Open Season Friday Night vs. Syracuse

The Utica Comets open the 2023-24 season this Friday night at home against a familiar foe - the host the Syracuse Crunch.

It will mark the eleventh season of American Hockey League action to Utica, the third season as an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Friday night's game is an Opening Night Blackout, the first of many promotional nights this season.

Good news for local fans this year as all except a handful of games will be played on weekends. Of the Comets' 36 home games, 31 will come on Friday, Saturday or Sunday (15 on Friday nights, 13 on Saturday nights, and 3 on Sunday afternoons).

Of the five remaining weeknight games, one will fall on the eve of Thanksgiving - Wednesday night, November 22, another meeting against the Crunch.

The 2023-24 Comets Promotional Schedule:

October 13 th - Opening Night Blackout

October 28 th - Halloween with the Comets

November 11 th - Veterans Day

November 22 nd - Thanksgiving Eve

December 10 th - Autograph Session

December 15 th - Local Hockey Night

December 23 rd - Christmas with the Comets

December 30 th - Rockin’ the Rink

January 7th - Super Hero Day and Postgame Skate

January 12th and 13th - Save of the Day Foundation Week

January 27th - Arena Wide Mini Bobblehead Giveaway

February 3rd - Season Ticket Member Only Postgame Skate

February 23rd - Season Ticket Member Giveaway

March 8th and 9th - Utica Weekend

March 22nd - Team Photo Giveaway

March 27th - Pucks for Paws presented by Staffworks

March 30th - IIHF Women’s World Championship Kickoff

April 21st - Kids Day

The Comets regular season continues through the spring, with the season wrapping at home on Sunday, April 21st.

Tickets for individual games at the Adirondack Bank Center are available through EmpireStateTix.