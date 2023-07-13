Good news if you're a nine-to-fiver, have young children who love going to Comets' games, or if you just don't like being out too late on a work night yourself.

A closer look at the 2023-2024 Utica Comets home schedule reveals that more that 86% of the team's home games - at least in the regular season - won't be played on weeknights.

The American Hockey League just made the schedules official this week, and of Utica's 36 homes during the upcoming season, 31 of them will be played on the weekend. Fifteen are scheduled on Fridays, 13 more on Saturdays, and there will be three Sunday afternoon contests.

That leaves just five remaining weeknight games, and one of those five is set for Wednesday, November 22 - the eve of Thanksgiving.

In comparison, Utica was scheduled for nine home-weeknight-games over the last two season (9 in both 2021-22 and 2022-23).

The Comets upcoming campaign will be the franchise's eleventh, and third as an affiliate of the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils. The season opens on Friday night, October 13th with Utica playing host to the Syracuse Crunch.

The two NYS Thruway and AHL North Division neighbors and rivals will face-off 13-more times during the regular season following after that season opening matchup.

When it comes to Utica's remaining North Division foes, they'll play Rochester a total of 12 times, the Laval Rocket and Belleville Senators 8 times each, a half-dozen meetings with the Toronto Marlies and four-contests with Cleveland.

Comets season tickets are available by contacting the box office or through Empire State Tix.

