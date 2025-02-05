Upstate NY School District Appoints New District Superintendent

One of the area's top school districts has officially named their new Superintendent of Schools. At a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday evening, the New Hartford Central School District named Joseph D'Apice their next Superintendent. D'Apice, who currently serves as the Mount Markham Central School Superintendent, will begin his duties at New Hartford on April 28, 2025.

D'Apice will replace current Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. who is retiring on March 4th. During the Wednesday evening BOE meeting, the Board named Joseph Barretta, who is the District’s Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs, will serve as the acting superintendent of schools from March 5 through April 27, 2025.

“I am profoundly grateful and deeply honored to serve as superintendent of the New Hartford Central School District, the same institution that nurtured my own educational journey,” said D’Apice. “As superintendent, I will proactively seek input from the community and collaborate with various stakeholders to emphasize a constructive, efficient and inclusive educational atmosphere for every student. I am relentlessly committed to protecting and enhancing the social, emotional, physical and academic well-being of all students. New Hartford is not just my home; it embodies my roots, my family and the community where my heart belongs. I am thrilled to work with the dedicated and talented educators of New Hartford and look forward to starting in April.”

“Joe’s demonstrated track record of collaborative decision-making and inclusive leadership make him the ideal person to lead New Hartford into the future,” said Beth Coombs, president of the New Hartford Central School District Board of Education. “The Board listened to the school community throughout the search process and we have found a leader that reflects that feedback. We are thrilled to welcome Joe to New Hartford and cannot wait for him to get started.”

The New Hartford Central School District Board of Education plans to host a Meet and Greet event with D’Apice at a later date and time so that the community may get to know him in an informal setting. Information regarding the date, time and location of this event will be forthcoming.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below. Gallery Credit: Mike Nied