The woman who allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Tkeyah Laplante to death will be sentenced in May for murdering the young mother.

As previously reported, Laplante was found severely wounded outside her Mohawk apartment on Main Street on January 4, 2023.

Police say then-21-year-old Taylor Goodhines was found near the scene of the crime and was arrested without incident. Police charged Goodhines with felony second-degree attempted murder and felony first degree assault. She was also charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.

Laplante was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica and was listed in critical condition. Police said she suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Laplante, a mother of 3, succumbed to her injuries two days later. Her children at the time were 7, 5, and 2-years-old.

Following Laplante's death, the charges against Goodhines were elevated to second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Goodhines pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in Herkimer County Court in April and was held in jail without bond until her next court appearance.

Goodhines Pleads Guilty

Goodhines, who has since turned 22, was back in court on March 21. She pleaded guilty before Judge John Crandall to second-degree murder.

She is next scheduled to appear on May 20, where she will be sentenced, according to Herkimer County Court officials.

Remembering Laplante

Laplante's death drew national attention and was even reported on by outlets such as People.

A GoFundMe was set up by Laplante's aunt following her death. The family member, whose name is Nicole, said of her niece:

With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings it can also bring financial burdens we would like to raise money for Tkeyah as she was a single mother and to help her family and children to help with any cost. All proceed will go to directly to her kids.

The GoFundMe raised nearly $12,000.

