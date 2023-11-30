Upstate New York Man Hits Hole-In-One and Wins Big Cash Prize

How many times have you been to a golf tournament and saw an amazing prize offered if you hit a hole-in-one? Well, the reason those prizes are usually so sweet is due to the improbable odds of making one.

The Golf Swing of a Lifetime

One Upstate New York man beat those odds and is now walking away with a sweet cash prize.

Back on September 7th, 2023, Andrew Hurteau was one of several participants in the 25th Annual Upstate Caring Partners Golf Tournament held at the Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.

Upstate Caring Partners, formerly Upstate Cerebral Palsy, is an organization that has "become the leader in Special Education, Residential and Community services as well as Behavioral Health for people in Central New York and beyond."

According to their website:

As 2023 begins, we are transitioning to now be known as “Upstate Caring Partners” to better reflect the diversity of the programs that we currently offer and the individuals whose lives are impacted by our services and their supportive family members, as well as to reflect the collective contributions of our dedicated staff across the agency, our board members and our community partners who each have a vital role in providing quality outcomes for the people we serve.

Mastrovito Hyundai of Yorkville was proudly the sponsor of the 11th hole in the tournament, a par 3 over a pond. The prize offered up for any lucky golfer to hit the coveted hole-in-one was a cash prize of over $17,000.

Close-up of person preparing to putt on miniature golf course Getty Images loading...

Well, Hurteau of Barneveld, New York was that lucky golfer. He walked away with an ace in the hole and wad of cash in his wallet!

Collecting the Cash

On Wednesday, Hurteau "made his move" to Mastrovito Hyundai to pick up his winnings. The total amount received was $17,500.

This winning moment proved anything is possible and it definitely pays sometimes to be an amateur. Congrats to Andrew and thank you to the Mastrovito Hyundai team for offering up such a sweet prize for a great cause.

12 Of The Top Golf Courses In Oneida County Oneida County has 30 golf courses that are within a 28 minutes drive. Here are 12 of the top courses in Oneida County. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips