The beauty of one New York location has earned national recognition for being one of the most amazing sights.

The state is home to an abundance of picturesque locations, like the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes.

Speaking of lakes, a national survey of the most beautiful in the nation has shined the spotlight on one of the state's most popular getaway locations.

John Kucko Digital via Facebook John Kucko Digital via Facebook loading...

Love Exploring released a list that identified the most beautiful lake in every state and, shocking probably no one, was a famous landmark in Upstate New York.

The Queen of American Lakes

Lake George, which is nestled in the Adirondacks, has earned numerous accolades for its scenic beauty and serenity.

DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature DenisTangneyJr from Getty Images Signature loading...

Thomas Jefferson once declared it "the most beautiful water I ever saw." This opinion is shared by numerous others, especially city dwellers who crave an escape from the concrete jungle.

Read More: See This Amazing Video of a Frozen over Lake George

Lake George is gorgeous no matter the season, from being named the nation's top romantic winter getaway to the cleanest lake in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators visit Lake George every year to revel over its splendor. It's such a popular attraction, the lake generates $2 billion in tourist dollars every year.

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark via Facebook loading...

It also helps that Six Flags Great Escape is also located along the lake, where thrill seekers countrywide come to challenge the Steamin' Demon roller coaster.

In all, if you are looking for a place to visit to escape from the hustle and bustle of regular life, there's a lake in New York that will certainly do the trick.

Check Out These Super Cool Ice Bars in the Lake George Region If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with. Gallery Credit: Visit the Lake George Region & Facebook pages

Scuba Divers Amazing Finds Under the Sea in Lake George You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Get our free mobile app