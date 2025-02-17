Upstate New York Is Home to One of America’s Most Beautiful Lakes
The beauty of one New York location has earned national recognition for being one of the most amazing sights.
The state is home to an abundance of picturesque locations, like the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes.
Speaking of lakes, a national survey of the most beautiful in the nation has shined the spotlight on one of the state's most popular getaway locations.
Love Exploring released a list that identified the most beautiful lake in every state and, shocking probably no one, was a famous landmark in Upstate New York.
The Queen of American Lakes
Lake George, which is nestled in the Adirondacks, has earned numerous accolades for its scenic beauty and serenity.
Thomas Jefferson once declared it "the most beautiful water I ever saw." This opinion is shared by numerous others, especially city dwellers who crave an escape from the concrete jungle.
Read More: See This Amazing Video of a Frozen over Lake George
Lake George is gorgeous no matter the season, from being named the nation's top romantic winter getaway to the cleanest lake in the country.
Hundreds of thousands of spectators visit Lake George every year to revel over its splendor. It's such a popular attraction, the lake generates $2 billion in tourist dollars every year.
It also helps that Six Flags Great Escape is also located along the lake, where thrill seekers countrywide come to challenge the Steamin' Demon roller coaster.
In all, if you are looking for a place to visit to escape from the hustle and bustle of regular life, there's a lake in New York that will certainly do the trick.
