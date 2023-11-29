UPD Asking for help finding Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week from Utica.
Utica Police are looking for 35-year-old Derrick Evans on three separate warrants from Utica City Court.
Evans is wanted by UPD for two open arrest Warrants for Assault 3rd and Act in a Manner Injurious to a Child, as well as bench warrant for Harassment 2nd. The warrants are a result of domestic incidents which occurred in the City of Utica in 2023.
If someone knows the whereabouts of Evans, police are asking they use the Crime Stoppers App or website to report the tip anonymously.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Derrick Evans
DOB: 35 years of age
Descriptors: Black male, 5/10", 184 lbs
Location: Utica
Warrants:
Arrest Warrant: Assault 3rd degree
Arrest Warrant: Act in Manor Injurious to Child
Bench Warrant: Harassment 2nd degree
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Evans, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
