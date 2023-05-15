Two Utica Teens Indicted for Jan. 2 Murder on Seymour Ave.

booking photos via Utica Police / Canva

Two Utica teens have been indicted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred the day after New Year's.

UPD officials say 25-year-old William Morris and another man were shot on the 1200 block Seymour Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. on January 2. Morris was struck with the head with a bullet and was pronounced dead soon after, UPD officials said at the time. The other victim had to undergo an emergency surgery after being shot in the abdomen, but did survive.

photo of homicide victim William Morris. The Utica man was killed in a shooting on Seymour Ave on Jan 2, 2023. photo provided by Utica Police Department
Now, after being presented with evidence in the case, an Oneida County Grand Jury has indicted the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Abdulkadir Ali, on charges of second-degree murder and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon. The man whom police drove the getaway vehicle, Issa Ali, also 19, was indicted for second-degree murder.

Issa Ali (left) is believed to have driven the getaway car, while authorities say Abdulkadir Ali (right) is the shooter
Cops say Abdulkadir Ali was arrested by responding officers the night of the shooting after a traffic stop. It's alleged he ran off after the stop but was caught soon after. Officers also said they located a handgun while during that pursuit.

As of this posting, it was unclear when the court appearance for both is scheduled.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Comments
