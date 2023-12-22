Two Historic New York Restaurants Named “Most Legendary” in the World

An esteemed list naming the top restaurants in the world has included two restaurants in New York State. Find out who made the cut.

Taste Atlas' New Rankings

The famous online travel guide Taste Atlas has released its ranking of the most legendary restaurants in the world. The list includes acclaimed eateries like the Bouillon Chartier in Paris and the Pizzeria da Michele in Naples, Italy.

Said Taste Atlas:

These are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world’s most famous museums, galleries and monuments. Each one has withstood the test of time, eschewing trendy gimmicks in favor of traditional, high-quality cuisine. ... . Bypassing any of these distinct culinary or cultural landmarks means missing out on a quintessential aspect of each city’s vibrant tapestry of history, tradition, and local flavor.

he online guide reviewed everything from small diners to sprawling 5-star restaurants across the globe to curate its expert list. This year, two New York establishments made the cut and officially joined the prestigious list.

Although the list highlights 150 eating establishments, New York's landed among the top 25!

No. 18 - Peter Luger Steak House

Located in Brooklyn, this is one of the state's oldest, continuously running restaurants. The establishment has been serving up the best cut meats since 1887 and is world-famous for its dry-aged porterhouses.

Taste Atlas explained why this steakhouse deserves a spot so high up on the list:

Established in 1887, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has earned a sterling reputation, receiving numerous accolades including multiple James Beard Awards. The star of the menu is the porterhouse, a perfectly aged and charred steak served in portions for one, two, three, or four. This dish, renowned for its exceptional tenderness and rich flavor, epitomizes the quintessential American steakhouse experience and makes Peter Luger Steak House one of its greatest ambassadors.

Next time you find yourself in the Big City, take the MTA down to Brooklyn to enjoy what is now hailed as the best steak in the world. Also, while you're in the area, you can also make plans to drop by another iconic New York city landmark that ranked even higher up on this list.

No. 11 - Katz's Delicatessen

Sadly, this renowned destination was knocked out of the top 10 by the famous Peter Cat restaurant in Kolkata, India. However, Katz's will forever be #1 in hearts around the world.

Established in 1888, this makes Katz's one of America's oldest continuously-running delis.

Said Taste Atlas:

Katz's Delicatessen isn't just a restaurant, it's a living slice of New York history. Since its establishment in 1888, the eatery has served up quintessential NYC cuisine, with their pastrami on rye sandwich achieving iconic status. The dish's perfectly cured, smoked, and seasoned pastrami stacked high on rye bread has won over generations of diners. Katz's Delicatessen has become an integral part of the city's cultural fabric, recognized globally for its commitment to traditional food preparation methods and its nostalgic, bustling atmosphere that truly represents the New York spirit.

New Yorkers may be bummed that, once again, the Big City seemingly hogged all the spotlight - but that doesn't mean this is the last chance a list like this will come up again.

This also opens up an incredible opportunity for New York as a whole because our community and political leaders can seize the limelight and use it to further develop its reputation as a must-visit state for foodies.

Massive Win for New York

This is still an incredible win for New York State because very few American establishments wound up making the cut. Some made-in-the-USA joints include Hyman's Seafood in Charleston, Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, and Zehnder's in Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Additionally, with more foodies descending upon New York City than ever before, it means many will start looking outside the Big Apple to see what there is to offer - and chances are they will learn to love the hundreds of other establishments just waiting for them to discover.

Additionally, Katz's was rated the top American destination in Travel Atlas' eyes and beat out several global establishments that have earned a spot on the world food map. This includes the acclaimed Bolsi establishment in Asunción, Paraguay, and Café Imperial in Prague.

Said Taste Atlas of its revised ranking:

These are establishments that have remained relevant and highly regarded in an ever-changing culinary landscape. Our list celebrates these enduring icons of gastronomy, the restaurants that prioritize substance over show, serving honest, no-nonsense food that is simply delectable.

As for what was the No. 1 most legendary restaurant in the world, the travel guide gave the honors to Figlmüller, a restaurant located in Vienna, Austria, that's been serving up world-class schnitzel since 1905.

You can read the full list HERE.

