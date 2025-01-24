Two Children Arrested Following Shooting Incident in Utica

Utica Police have charged two juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Rutger Street.

Officials say on January 21st, around 7:00 PM, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and confirmed that a vehicle and a residence had been struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from multiple sources and utilized the FLOCK license plate reader system to identify a vehicle connected to the incident. Investigators traced the vehicle to its registered owner, conducted interviews, and gathered additional information that led them to other individuals involved in the case.

One of the leads brought investigators to a location on Mary Street, where they interviewed a 16-year-old male. It was revealed that the teen was in possession of the firearm used in the shooting. Additionally, officers discovered that the teen had been using a 3D printer to manufacture and sell firearms and firearm parts. A search of the residence uncovered the 3D printer along with numerous firearm parts in various stages of development. These items were seized, and the 16-year-old was taken into custody. He was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

He was held until arraignment at Family Court on January 22nd, and additional charges may follow, according to police.

The investigation also identified the individual responsible for firing the weapon, a 14-year-old male. On January 22nd, officers transported him to the Utica Police Department for further questioning. He was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Due to their ages, the identities of the two juveniles will not be released.

Authorities credited the resolution of this case to the city’s investment in advanced technology and collaborative efforts to combat gun-related violence. "This is another shining example of how the investment in technology by the City of Utica and New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services under the GIVE Grant, coupled with dedicated investigations into violent gun-related crimes, has reduced shootings and brought many successful resolutions to dangerous incidents," a statement from the Utica Police Department read.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further developments are expected.

